York MP says flags must be removed as council puts clean up costs at £250,000

A York MP has called for the immediate removal of flags across the city as the council estimates the cost of dealing with them and painted road markings is around £250,000.

Labour York Central MP Rachael Maskell said flags were stoking fear and intimidating residents while York Council leader Coun Claire Douglas said clean ups would take money away from local services.

But a spokesperson for Flag Force, one of the groups behind the nationwide initiative, accused Ms Maskell of a dismissive attitude towards thousands of its volunteers and supporters.

Joseph Moulton, a co-founder of the group, said he deplored racist incidents but added claims of intimidation were anecdotal and the flags brought joy to more people than they offended.

A St George''s flag outside York Minster.

It comes after Union, St George’s and Yorkshire flags were put up in more locations in York city centre in recent days, including by the Minster.

They follow ongoing efforts which began in August in connection with the national Flag Force and Operation Raise the Colours campaigns.

Those initiatives have spawned a spate of flags being tied to lamp posts and street furniture while red crosses have also been daubed on roundabouts, crossings and other road markings.

Ms Maskell’s latest comments follow her previous call for the council to act according to laws which prohibit objects being attached to street furniture without consent.

The MP said her latest intervention came after three racially-motivated incidents including the assault of a man on the University of York campus on Thursday, September 4.

Racist graffiti was also daubed on the Dragon House Chinese takeaway in Foxwood Lane and on a nearby bus stop in August.

Ms Maskell said the incidents were unacceptable and came after she had been contacted by hundreds of residents who felt upset and unsafe because of the flags and graffiti on roads and buildings.

She added it was a dereliction of duty for the council not to act and remove flags, with the Highways Act also giving it the power to fine those responsible.

The Labour MP said: “I have had reports of many community altercations and incidents of verbal abuse, I have heard from people who are too frightened to leave their homes and that children are really scared.

“Let us be clear, these flags are more than just a flag of our country, for some they have been used to rally those who suppress the rights of others and perpetrate acts of hate.

“I am deeply worried that someone else will be hurt, York is far better than this, we stand for dignity, kindness, friendship and peace.”

York’s Green Party Chair Denise Craghill has also called on the council to get a grip on the situation and remove flags amid a growing climate of racism, intimidation and fear.

Labour council leader Coun Douglas said existing flags would soon have to be removed and it was understandable that some in York felt threatened and vulnerable following recent incidents.

She added other councils run by administrations of differing political persuasions had already taken action against them.

Coun Douglas said: “While many see flag flying as a symbol of patriotism, for others it stirs memories of their experience of racism and persecution.

“The cost of tackling painted road junctions and crossings, and removing flags is already in the region of a quarter of a million pounds of local taxpayers’ money, that figure will increase if the flagging continues.

“That is public money diverted away from important and highly-valued council services like filling potholes and caring for our older and disabled adults.

“We are working to find ways for our national flags to be flown in a fully respectful way.”

But Flag Force’s spokesperson said leaving the flags in place would avoid having to spend money to take them down.

The spokesperson said: “Many people in York are sick of being accused of racism simply for flying their flag in their own city.

“York’s residents deserve leaders who defend their heritage and use public money responsibly.”

Group co-founder Mr Moulton said anyone responsible for racist incidents was letting their country down.

But he added he did not see how it was relevant to the flying of flags.

Mr Moulton said: “British people do not need permission to fly their flag in their country, if you’re offended by the Union flag, St George’s cross and Yorkshire flag maybe you should reconsider the country you live in considering they’re our national symbols.

“The racist incidents are deplorable, Britain has lost its standards as a nation and this should extend to how we all behave as individuals.

“Anyone who is committing these acts is letting their country down and isn’t helping solve any of the issues we’re facing.”

Speaking to The Press in August, Flag Force co-founder Mr Moulton said the campaign had involved litter-picking alongside the flags and graffiti and vandalism went against everything they stood for.

He added he had helped to wash graffiti off the Dragon House while some of the money his group raised had been spent on litter picking and food bank donations.

A Flag Force spokesperson told The Press in August their activities were rooted in the community, with volunteers taking part in local projects and litter-picking, along with putting up flags.