Young men and women can now earn badges for astronautics, digital citizenship, and media relations.

But the sense of adventure that scouting can bring – as well as the traditional life skills such as camping, cooking, and navigating – is still alive and well at one York-based unit as it prepares to mark its 90th anniversary.

Leaders at the 2nd Acomb (St Stephen’s) Scout Group are now calling for former Scouts to share photos and memories ahead of the big birthday.

Those who have already come forward have shared memories of halcyon days at camps, building the Scout hut, creating an activity centre in the Yorkshire Dales and helping disadvantaged members of the community.

Volunteer Becky Lincoln, who has been helping collate memories, said she had received information on what the unit looked like on its formation in 1932.

She said: “We met at the back of the church hall, close to where we meet now but the building was very different, I believe. The building was on stilts because the back of the church hall was higher than ground level.

Members of the Scouting unit on camp in the 1940s

“A gentleman came to visit us who was around and involved in the unit in the 1940s and 50s. He told us about having to push carts to camp to be able to take their equipment for when they went camping.”

Another former member, Norman Wrigglesworth, who has since passed away, wrote to unit leaders from his home in Canada to offer paid places at camp for current Scouts.

The volunteers found out Mr Wrigglesworth had grown up in Acomb in poverty and had himself been a recipient of the generosity of the-then Scoutmaster who took him on camp for free – and he wanted to pay it forward, decades later.

And Cubs on a visit to London in the 1990s also found support from the Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Mrs Lincoln said: “They were allowed to walk down through the gates up towards 10 Downing Street to have a look at the door.

“And as they were walking up, his car pulled up and he got out.

“One of the Cubs at the time was being a bit cheeky and shouted over, ‘Hey Tony,’ and he came over for a photograph. His cheekiness was rewarded!”

Cheeky young Scouts are par for the course when you’re a volunteer, but it also comes with a myriad of rewards, said Mrs Lincoln, who has been with the unit for over a decade.

She said: “I’ve made some fantastic friends and had some amazing experiences, including at the Queen’s 90th birthday parade in London.

“There’s so many experiences we can benefit from as well the young people.”