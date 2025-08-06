York's Bootham Bar: Plumber who worked in 1970s reunited with objects found during works

A plumber has been reunited with objects left at York’s Bootham Bar during repairs he worked on almost 50 years ago.

Mick Colley, 62, was presented with playing cards, notes, a cigarette packet and a 10p piece left under lead roofing in 1979 when he worked as an apprentice there.

The plumber, who now works for Network Rail, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) seeing the finds brought back memories from when he worked there as a 16-year-old.

It comes after the objects were discovered during ongoing conservation works at Bootham Bar which began in June.

(From left to right) Conservation worker Josh, York Council Deputy Leader and Culture Executive Member Cllr Pete Kilbane and Mick Colley with finds discovered at the Bootham Bar, on York's walls, during conservation works. Picture is from York Council

York Council was able to track down Mr Colley whose name was written on the Park Drive cigarette packet found with the rest of the objects.

Mr Colley was an apprentice plumber when he worked on Bootham Bar and he later went on to work for the council doing housing repairs.

The 62-year-old said he and his workmate Jack Summerville left the objects behind as a nod to the future.

He added that his visit to the site to see the finds on Tuesday, August 5 led him to reflect on how much had changed in conservation and maintenance since he worked there.

Playing Cards found at Bootham Bar, on York's walls, during conservation works. Picture is from York Council

Mr Colley said: “This brings back a lot of memories, it was a slog and hard work but it wasn’t often we got to work on buildings like this.

“It was Jack’s idea to leave the things behind, he finished the cigarettes and we wrote our names on the packet.

“As soon as I saw the pictures of everything I knew it was the ones we’d left.

“Times have changed a lot since then, people say things like health and safety have gone too far but they’ve moved on and for good reason.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the council’s deputy leader and culture spokesperson, said the authority was proud of craftsmanship which kept the historic walls standing and those who continue the legacy today.

The Labour deputy leader said: “This is more than just a historical curiosity, it’s a tribute to the generations of skilled workers who’ve cared for our city’s heritage.”

The items are set to be returned to their original spot.

Conservation works at Bootham Bar include preserving the lead and timber covering the roof of the structure following leaks.

Modern elements of the timber structure are also being stripped out to help preserve more historic parts.

The works also aim to conserve the gateway and medieval walls.