A Yorkshire band plays a starring role in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer.

The trailer for the upcoming blockbuster was released by Marvel Studios on December 1.

It features the track ‘In the Meantime’ by Spacehog, which was first released in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spacehog are an English-American band. All the members are from Leeds originally but the band formed after meeting in New York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their debut ‘Resident Alien’, on which ‘In the Meantime’ was the lead single, is gold certified.

It is not the first time ‘In the Meantime’ has featured on film and TV. It's also featured in Everything Sucks!, Fanboys and Schooled, as well as being the opening track to David Spade's Take the Hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 is directed by James Gunn and features an ensemble cast, starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill.

It set to be released on May 5, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad