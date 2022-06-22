Yorkshire Belle service to remember pilot who died after his F-15 crashed into the sea off Flamborough Head

A service to mark the loss of an airman whose plane crashed into the sea off Flamborough Head will take place on The Yorkshire Belle pleasure boat on Saturday, July 9 at 3pm.

By Phil Hutchinson
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:05 am
The Yorkshire Belle service, organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bridlington, will mark the passing of USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen who tragically died when his F-15 crashed into the North Sea during training. Image submitted
The service, organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bridlington, will mark the passing of USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen who tragically died when his F-15 crashed into the North Sea during training.

A spokesman said: “On June 15, 2020, USAF First Lt Kenneth Allen was killed when his plane crashed off Flamborough Head.

“Kage was a member of our church and so we have organised a memorial sailing on the Yorkshire Belle to conduct a short service and to lay a wreath at sea.

“The pandemic prevented a service at the time, but on July 9 (Armed Forces Day) there will be a short service of remembrance at sea.”

