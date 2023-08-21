A Yorkshire care home resident had a 100th birthday to remember after hundreds of people from around the world sent her cards following a viral social media appeal.

Aden View Care Home resident Joyce Wilkinson turned 100 years old on August 19, 2023.

The care home had launched an appeal for cards to be sent to Joyce ahead of a planned birthday celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post joined the appeal and posts went viral across social media - with more than 60,000 people joining in.

As a result, Joyce received 475 surprise birthday cards from people all over the world.

Cards were sent from Canada, Texas, Australia, Ireland, Wales, Germany, Colorado, France, New York, Italy as well as from schools, nurseries, Brownie and Guides clubs and care homes in the UK.

The care home activities coordinator at Aden View, Hayley Toyne, said: “I feel absolutely amazed and grateful, it gives me absolutely the best feeling in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They certainly were [a surprise]. I had stayed late at work on Friday [August 18] and myself and the staff had decorated the whole lounge.

Joyce Wilkinson at her birthday party. (Pic credit: Aden View Care Home)

“We had stuck all 475 cards around the walls and we gave Joyce a special chair, we put up banners and balloons, we even made our own balloon arch.

“We’re living in such a horrid world at the moment and this has restored my faith in [humanity].

“I am so touched; some of the cards that we’ve received brought tears to my eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Toyne said she wanted to thank the public for their help in the special birthday.

Joyce's birthday cake. (Pic credit: Aden View Care Home)

“I feel excited and grateful and the power of Facebook is magical”, she added.

Joyce was thrown an elaborate party by care home staff on the day of her birthday and was even sent a birthday card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Staff had discussed the party with Joyce, who is in the advanced stages of dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a big birthday party with Joyce’s family and staff residents and we also had people from the community who came to visit Joyce,” Ms Toyne said.

Joyce with her family at the party. (Pic credit: Aden View Care Home)

“We had another activities coordinator from another care home who brought a client down. We had a visit from postcards of kindness, we had a singer, we also had a donation of a birthday cake and cupcakes.

“We had a meal paid for by a lady in Canada for Joyce and myself to go to; we are going to [the afternoon tea] next week at The Manor House in Huddersfield.

“She received flowers on the day, an artist had done a portrait of an old picture for her, she received clothes, jewellery, chocolates and flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Joyce] looked a little bit overwhelmed at times but she had a sing-song with the singer. She seemed very relaxed and happy, just taking it all in her stride.

“She also received a telegram and a card from the King and Queen Camilla. We got a beautiful card and they’ve actually signed the card, [both] Camilla and Charles. So that was quite an amazing thing to receive and to see because some of the staff here will probably never see anything like that again.