2 . Bunnie

Age: Two years old. Personality: She has been described as “beautiful inside and out and now that she has finished her mummy duties, she is ready for some pampering. She will happily spend all day giving you cuddles but also loves to play, so she really is an all round amazing cat”. Background: Bunnie came to YCR as a stray, with her kittens. Requirements: She absolutely loves attention and may be ok with other cats and also with children, but she dislikes dogs.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue