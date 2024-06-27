An influx of abandoned felines has come as a big shock over the last three months, with the centre struggling to give these helpless cats the support they need, with kitten season starting in June.
Currently, the YCR is caring for an overwhelming number of cats as well as 100 cats in foster homes, 30 more cats expected to arrive over the next few weeks and 20 cats at the centre waiting for foster placements or rehoming.
1. Blondie
Age: Two years old. Personality: He has been described as “an absolute purr monster and loves a comfy knee to snooze on and lots of cuddles”. Background: He came to YCR when his owner sadly became homeless. He didn’t cope well at the centre at first, but is loving life in his foster home. Requirements: Blondie has previously lived with cats, dogs and children, so he should be fine in a new home with them.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
2. Bunnie
Age: Two years old. Personality: She has been described as “beautiful inside and out and now that she has finished her mummy duties, she is ready for some pampering. She will happily spend all day giving you cuddles but also loves to play, so she really is an all round amazing cat”. Background: Bunnie came to YCR as a stray, with her kittens. Requirements: She absolutely loves attention and may be ok with other cats and also with children, but she dislikes dogs.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
3. Alana
Age: Two years old. Personality: She has been described as “shy at first, but once she trusts you she loves attention”. Background: She came to YCR with her kittens but has now finished her ‘mummy duties’ and is looking for her forever home. Requirements: Alana wants a home where she can be pampered like a princess. She needs a home with no other pets and no children, because she prefers to have all of the attention.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
4. Baby
Age: One-year-old. Personality: She loves to play like a kitten. Background: Baby was found as a stray and came to YCR heavily pregnant. Her kittens have now all gone to new homes and now Baby is looking for her furever home too. Requirements: She has never had any experience with other cats, except for her own babies, and hasn’t met any dogs, but she may be ok with them with the right introductions.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
