Yorkshire Cat Rescue: Can you offer any of these felines a home? 10 cats and kittens in need of a loving home

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 27th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
The Yorkshire Cat Rescue is experiencing its busiest year in its history with a record number of cats and kittens in desperate need of loving homes - here are 10 felines that need your help.

The Yorkshire Cat Rescue (YCR) has been inundated with more than 300 cats and kittens.

An influx of abandoned felines has come as a big shock over the last three months, with the centre struggling to give these helpless cats the support they need, with kitten season starting in June.

Currently, the YCR is caring for an overwhelming number of cats as well as 100 cats in foster homes, 30 more cats expected to arrive over the next few weeks and 20 cats at the centre waiting for foster placements or rehoming.

To find out more information, visit the Yorkshire Cat Rescue website.

Age: Two years old. Personality: He has been described as “an absolute purr monster and loves a comfy knee to snooze on and lots of cuddles”. Background: He came to YCR when his owner sadly became homeless. He didn’t cope well at the centre at first, but is loving life in his foster home. Requirements: Blondie has previously lived with cats, dogs and children, so he should be fine in a new home with them.

1. Blondie

Age: Two years old. Personality: She has been described as “beautiful inside and out and now that she has finished her mummy duties, she is ready for some pampering. She will happily spend all day giving you cuddles but also loves to play, so she really is an all round amazing cat”. Background: Bunnie came to YCR as a stray, with her kittens. Requirements: She absolutely loves attention and may be ok with other cats and also with children, but she dislikes dogs.

2. Bunnie

Age: Two years old. Personality: She has been described as “shy at first, but once she trusts you she loves attention”. Background: She came to YCR with her kittens but has now finished her ‘mummy duties’ and is looking for her forever home. Requirements: Alana wants a home where she can be pampered like a princess. She needs a home with no other pets and no children, because she prefers to have all of the attention.

3. Alana

Age: One-year-old. Personality: She loves to play like a kitten. Background: Baby was found as a stray and came to YCR heavily pregnant. Her kittens have now all gone to new homes and now Baby is looking for her furever home too. Requirements: She has never had any experience with other cats, except for her own babies, and hasn’t met any dogs, but she may be ok with them with the right introductions.

4. Baby

