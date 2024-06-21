The Yorkshire Cat Rescue charity is feeling the strain with more than 300 cats on its waitlist as owners are abandoning more animals than ever.

The Yorkshire Cat Rescue (YCR) is experiencing its busiest year ever, with a record number of abandoned cats and kittens overwhelming their facilities in desperate need of care.

The stream of abandoned cats and kittens has come as a big shock over the last three months, with the centre struggling to give these helpless felines the support they need, as kitten season typically does not start until June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right now YCR is caring for an overwhelming number of cats as well as 100 cats in foster homes, 30 more cats expected to arrive over the next few weeks and 20 cats at the centre waiting for foster placements or rehoming.

A kitten at YCR. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Cat Rescue)

There are also many emergency rescues coming in every day, along with a waiting list of more than 300 cats that are in desperate need of a home from the rescue centre.

Various factors contribute to the overwhelming number of abandoned cats including the post-pandemic neutering backlog, delays in neutering procedures during the pandemic have resulted in a significant rise in unwanted litters; increased cost of living has forced many pet owners to give up their pets as they struggle to afford basic necessities; unintended pregnancies as many people are unaware that kittens can become pregnant as young as four months old. Cats can have on average 24 kittens a year and more than 240 kittens in their lifetime.

The YCR receives an average of 50 emails a week from people who are experiencing financial hardship and are needing to surrender their cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of YCR, Lynn, said: “This influx of cats this year is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and this isn’t just us, centres across the region and the entire country are feeling it.

Three kittens lying together. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Cat Rescue)

“We’re inundated with pregnant cats and young kittens, many of them in desperate need of care. I’m currently bottle-feeding two one-week-old kittens every two hours after they were found dumped on a footpath through a field. They only have a 25 per cent chance of survival without their mum, but we will do what we can to give them the chance to live.”

YCR is also struggling with a significant rise in veterinary bills; for example, the cost of neutering a cat has more than doubled since the pandemic and has risen from £35-£50 to a staggering £90-£135.

These rising costs along with the increasing number of cats in their care are spiralling out of control. Its costs were roughly £150,000 last year for vet bills alone, not including food, bedding, and other essential supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four kittens. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Cat Rescue)

The charity is desperately looking for loving foster carers in the local and surrounding areas to offer temporary homes for these vulnerable cats. The organisation covers all vet bills and food costs - all they need is a safe environment for the cats to recover or await adoption.

Lynn said: ““We are pleading with anyone in the area who can open their hearts and homes to a cat in need to please consider fostering.

“Every foster makes a world of difference.”