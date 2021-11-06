James Martin at the awards ceremony in Manchester

The awards celebrate people who have achieved outstanding success in their field, while also raising crucial funds to support sick, disabled, and disadvantaged children and young people.

James, who is from Malton in North Yorkshire, said: “I’m very honoured to even be nominated for an award, let alone receive one.

“It is never the intention when you set out with work to achieve anything like this, however, it is gratefully received and is testament to a great team I have working alongside me.”

The TV chef cited the pandemic as he added that it is “so important” that charities and those involved with them “keep the awareness and support going through the tough times.”

“We know that everyone’s belts are tightening, however, the rewards and benefits you see from your actions are more than any financial reward.”

The full list of award-winners is as follows:

Commercial property entrepreneur Richard Ainscough

New Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke

Grammy-nominated music industry hit-maker Mike Chapman

Restaurant and hospitality innovator Karina Jadhav (Menagerie, Manchester)

Music and TV figures The Nolans

Veteran broadcaster Tony Blackburn

Charity champion and first ever recipients of a Local Legends of Industry Award, Manzoor and Aiysha Ali

TV chef and award-winning restaurateur James Martin

Paralympian rower Lauren Rowles MBE

Comedic alter-ego character ‘Keith Lemon’ also received a Legends of Industry Award but was unable to attend the evening.

In the UK there are more than 1.3 million disabled children and young people, and nearly 4m children living in poverty.