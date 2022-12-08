Modern types of Christmas trees are thought to have been introduced during the Renaissance in early modern Germany. 16th century origins are sometimes associated with Protestant Christian reformer Martin Luther, who is said to have first added lighted candles to an evergreen tree.
The most common natural Christmas trees in northern Europe are: Norway spruce, silver fir, Nordmann fir, noble fir, Serbian spruce, Scots pine, stone pine and Swiss pine. In the Western Christian tradition, Christmas trees are put up on days such as the first day of Advent or as late as Christmas Eve depending on the country.
We have compiled a list of some of the most popular shops selling real Christmas trees in Yorkshire. These places also sell a variety of Christmas tree decorations that would go perfectly with your tree.
Best places to buy a real Christmas tree in Yorkshire
York Christmas Trees
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 38 reviews.
Address: Wigginton Lodge, Wigginton Road, York, YO32 2RH.
Opening hours
Opened on November 24, 2022 and closes midday on December 24, 2022.
Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm
Saturdays: 9am to 6pm
Sundays: 9am to 4pm
Rudfarlington Farm, Knaresborough
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 44 reviews.
Address: Rudfarlington Farm, Knaresborough, HG5 8LX.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm
Sundays: 8am to 6pm
The Billingley Christmas Tree Farm
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 93 reviews.
Address: Back Lane, Billingley, Barnsley, S72 0JF.
Opening hours
Week commencing December 12, 2022
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Any day after this, you must visit the farm by appointment only.
Methley Estate Christmas Tree Farm
It has a rating of five stars on Google with 50 reviews.
Address: Christmas Tree Farm, Methley, Hungate Lane, Methley, Leeds, LS26 9DU.
Opening hours
From Saturday, November 19 to Monday, December 19, 2022.
Daily: 9am to 5pm
Thursday, December 8, 2022: 9am to 8pm
Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm
It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 118 reviews.
Address: Beacon Hill Farm, Intake Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2LQ.
Opening hours
November 25 to December 12, 2022.
Monday to Friday: 9am to 7.30pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 6pm
December 13 to Christmas Eve 2022.
Monday to Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 75 reviews.
Address: Hole Head House, Farm Eccles Parlour, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4NU.
Opening hours
November 25 to December 22, 2022.
Monday to Friday: 10am to 5pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 5pm
Closed from December 23.
The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company Ltd
It has a rating of five stars on Google with 42 reviews.
Address: Hilltop, Cow Gap Lane, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6GW.
Opening hours
The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company is open every day until Christmas Eve from 9am to 4pm.
Tong Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 6,902 reviews.
Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Lane, Bradford, BD4 0RY.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm
Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm
Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm
Beardsworths, Wholesale Nurseries and Garden Centre
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 85 reviews.
Address: Whitehall Road Nurseries, Whitehall Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PL.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 7.30am to 5pm
Saturdays: 8am to 5pm
Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Sundays in January 2023 will be closed.
Carr Gate Garden Centre
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,481 reviews.
Address: Old Bradford Road, Carr Gate, WF2 0SY.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm
High Trees Garden Centre
It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 547 reviews.
Address: 9 Otley Old Road, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5HZ.
Opening hours
Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 5pm
Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 9am to 5pm
Sundays: 10am to 4pm
The Balloon Tree Farm Shop & Cafe
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,571 reviews.
Address: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB.
Opening hours (farm shop)
Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5.30pm