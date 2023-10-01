The annual dog ban has been lifted on beaches in Yorkshire and will resume next year.

Every year the Dog Exclusion Order of 2009 applies to selected beaches during the summer months.

There are some bigger beaches that have fewer restrictions.

Dog owners face a fine if they take their dogs to some beaches in Yorkshire during the dog ban period.

People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Owners must also, by law, clear up their dog’s waste and take away and dispose of the sealed bags. The law applies to all beaches and public places.

Breaches of dog bans can be dealt with by a fixed penalty notice of £75, but if prosecuted through courts, the offences carry a maximum £1,000 fine.

The bans begin on May 1 and end on September 30, meaning that as of today (October 1) they have been lifted on beaches in Yorkshire.

From Sunday, October 1, 2023 the Dog Exclusion Zones on Bridlington’s North and South beaches, Hornsea beach and Withernsea beach are now lifted and will resume on May 1, 2024.

