Yorkshire Coast dog bans 2023: Dog Exclusion Zones lifted on Yorkshire beaches in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea - here is when restrictions resume
Every year the Dog Exclusion Order of 2009 applies to selected beaches during the summer months.
There are some bigger beaches that have fewer restrictions.
Dog owners face a fine if they take their dogs to some beaches in Yorkshire during the dog ban period.
Owners must also, by law, clear up their dog’s waste and take away and dispose of the sealed bags. The law applies to all beaches and public places.
Breaches of dog bans can be dealt with by a fixed penalty notice of £75, but if prosecuted through courts, the offences carry a maximum £1,000 fine.
The bans begin on May 1 and end on September 30, meaning that as of today (October 1) they have been lifted on beaches in Yorkshire.
From Sunday, October 1, 2023 the Dog Exclusion Zones on Bridlington’s North and South beaches, Hornsea beach and Withernsea beach are now lifted and will resume on May 1, 2024.
On Facebook, a spokesperson from the Coastal Services Team said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the responsible dog owners who respected both the Dog Exclusion Zones and other beach users this summer season.”