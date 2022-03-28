Bosses at Valeo confectionery York, which produces Fox’s Glacier Mints as well as sweets for Marks and Spencer, have told staff they will be fired and re-hired unless they agree to a new contract which reduces their holiday and pay according to union GMB.

Union representatives compared the decision to that made by P&O Ferries earlier this month, which saw 800 staff told they were being made immediately redundant and replaced with agency workers.

On Monday striking workers protested outside the factory in Acomb.

“They want a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.

“Valeo bosses are trying to impose a real terms pay cut on these loyal workers in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

“During the strikes, managers haven't allowed striking workers to use canteen or toilet facilities and called the police on a lawful picket.

“We’re here to say enough is enough – support your workers instead of trying to bully them into submission.”

One Valeo staff member who has worked at the factory for 17 years told the Yorkshire Post he was going to hunt for other work if his employer didn’t rescind the new contract.

The staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Our overtime rate has been cancelled, sick pay has gone down. Bosses have said this is what they’re doing,, and that’s that.

“I probably will find another job. It’s not going to get any better, it’s just going to get worse.”

Other GMB members from Nestle, which also has a factory near York, attended the picket line in solidarity.