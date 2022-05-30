Iain Geraghty and Michelle Williams took a day off from running Cross Leigh Stores in Austwick, near Settle, to take up an invitation to meet Prince William, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice thanks to a mystery nomination.

The couple were welcomed to the palace gardens alongside many other guests who had performed a vital community service, particularly during Covid lockdowns.

They worked in manufacturing engineering and primary teaching before in 2019 deciding to take a leap of faith and take over the shop when their daughter finished school - only to find themselves facing challenges they had never imagined just six months later.

With an elderly customer base, they decided to offer grocery and prescription deliveries to isolating residents and gave every house in Austwick an afternoon tea pack so people could hold a synchronised tea in their gardens during lockdown.

They were later informed by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire that they had been nominated to attend a royal garden party - and although they suspect a customer put them forward, they still don't know who.

"When Covid happened, we wanted to maintain support for the village and help people. The afternoon tea lifted spirits and we were told we'd been nominated for services to the community because of what we did," said Ms Williams.

"The garden party was glorious. Seeing so many people who had done something worthwhile was really special."

SInce normality resumed, the couple have developed their business, teaming up with a wine merchant, local gift shop and other suppliers from the area. They have their own bakery and support artists from the Dales as well as selling basic groceries.

"Austwick is a close-knit community and we were apprehensive at first about how people would take to us, but we've been made to feel so welcome - it's like we've been here forever. We love the chats we have with people and the friends we've made.