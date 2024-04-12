With a variety of occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, Easter, or just a summer’s day out, afternoon tea is the perfect way to celebrate.

The culinary tradition dates back nearly 200 years and originated in the UK where it had been very popular within upper class communities in the 1830s.

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers where their favourite places are to have afternoon tea and why.

Afternoon Tea at Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Best places to have afternoon tea in Yorkshire according to locals

“Marmalade on the Square in Wakefield; gorgeous independent business, vintage china, lovely surroundings. Local produce used and lots of choice for veggie/vegan guests. The ladies who run it are wonderful.” - Hayley Grocock

“Grays in Rothwell. It’s the best I’ve eaten and the staff are so attentive and welcoming.” - Jean Baker

“The Farmhouse Bakery and Coffee Shop, Scampston. Been going there for 17 years now, and it just gets better. Everything made on site by the extremely talented Elli, including the most amazing chocolates!” - Michelle Lawes

Bettys in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“Daisy’s Tea Rooms of Scalby, Scarborough. Excellent cuisine with pleasant staff.” - James Calvert

“Betty’s in Harrogate is a brilliant experience. Holdsworth House in Halifax did us a lovely afternoon tea but we are going to Lucy’s Little Bakehouse in Halifax for an adult birthday tea this weekend.” - Theresa Duffield

“Crag House Farm Cookridge. Brilliant food presentation and staff and a great charity to support.” - Hilary Vinall

“Bettys in York. My first visit was in 1971. I was 10 years old and my late father took me there for tea. It’s a place that’s been part of our family gatherings and celebrations ever since. Peerless and never less than a delight.” - Mel Hewitt

Snowdrops outside the Mallyan Spout Hotel. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“Goathland at the tea shop; great food and service, also Hetty and Betty in Whitby.” - Colin O'Rourke

“Dotty's Tea Room in Staithes, absolutely fab food, service and atmosphere, the staff are so welcoming and helpful. Best ever.” - Julie Howell

“Mama Doreens in Vanguard York. Delicious and the staff are so helpful.” - Christine Headley

Swinton Park Hotel, Masham. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Dancing Goat on Beverley Road in Hull. Lovely local cafe with super helpful staff. Nothing is too much and they offer meat, vegan or vegetarian, whatever suits you. Good value.” - Steven Morgan

“The Lost Property Coffee shop in Huddersfield. Hands down the best afternoon tea I’ve ever had.” - Julie Barker

“Coghlans Tea room at Barningham fabulous food,fabulous tea room,lovely China and white cotton tablecloths,fabulous service plus they sell home baked bread,fruit and veg,wine and fresh fish on certain days,you can also have a choice of lunch,they also do themed nights definitely worth a visit.” - Irene Braithwaite

“Any country tea room sitting outside drinking Yorkshire tea and listening to the birds just can’t understand why people queue outside Bettys; it's not that good and over priced.” - Casey Johnston

“I'm sure there are lots of great places but I would choose my mum's kitchen, a cup of tea and a hunk of her lemon drizzle cake.” - Sharon Hope

“Number Thirteen Knaresborough it is so friendly and cosy and the feta and spinach roll is gorgeous.” - Kim Coley

“The Pantry Cafe has an absolutely amazing, cosy country feel, super staff and wonderful food and drinks. My all time favourite.” - Donna Marie Bee

“Mallyan Spout at Goathland - lovely afternoon tea lots of lovely cakes and such a lovely place to visit with lovely walks and scenery and of course the Heartbeat connection.” - Sandra Copley Brown

“Coghlans Coach House tea room in Barningham fabulous! China pottery, wonderful sandwiches and cakes. Artisan bakery too.” - Janet Paterson

“Rhodes Restaurant in Browns Department store York because they have lovely home made cakes, great coffee, friendly staff and a 5th generation family run business.” - Krista Brown

“Wentworth Woodhouse tearoom.. book as it’s a beautiful room, the staff are lovely and the afternoon tea is gorgeous (choose your own blend of tea).” - Ali Gelder

“Anywhere in Knaresborough, because it's beautiful.” - Annie Wilkinson-Gill

“Botham's Skinner Street Whitby. Super delicious.” - David Beevers

“Cannon Hall Farm White Bull . Cawthorne Barnsley excellent value and food bonus Staff are lovely.” - Shirley Foster

“Lastingham Grange in Lastingham especially if you can sit in the garden on a sunny day.” - Jeannie Lamp

“Bizzy Lizzies in Skipton, amazing fish and chips afternoon tea with prawn cocktail starter and cakes for afters.” - Helen Burnett

“Bettys, obvs - just the service and ambience.” - Gill Shirlaw

“Fodder in Harrogate. Great balance between savoury and sweet.” - Gay Steel

“Dogh in Welburn, North Yorkshire - it’s just the best ever - yummee.” - Richard Carter-Ferris

“Betty's Vintage hut Litton N Yorkshire, not far from Skipton. Ann makes splendid tea.” - Kirsty Fox

“Tong garden centre makes a beautiful afternoon tea and it’s amazing value.” - Julie Chapman

“Wentworth Woodhouse, W.W. Tust/National Trust Charities. Just simply Excellent.” - David Hart

“Little Corner of the World - Cafe & Tearoom ! Our family loves this place so much! Best home made cakes, teas and coffees! Friendly owners and staff too! Cute and cosy coffee shop in Otley!” - Jeanne Muller

“Swinton Park Hotel and Estate. Very good selection of savouries and cakes served in a beautiful drawing room. Plus if you book for tea you can get access to the lovely grounds for a walk and say hello to their bird of prey collection.” - Debbie Rolls

“Nanna's house. Scrumptious Teacakes, & sometimes there's wagon wheels. There is always someone to talk to.” - Ghee Eeque

“Bob and Sue’s tea garden overlooking the Luddenden Valley. Delicious tea/ coffee and cake.” - Angela Lawson

“The Grainary, Harwood Dale near Scarborough. Stunning place, stunning food.” - Jan Watts

“The Post Box Deli in Thorner. Lovely garden and delicious afternoon tea. Great for walkers/cyclists.” - Sarah Young

“Qream T's Cakery & Pantry in Mirfield, lovely ambience, staff and owner!” - Stuart Kershaw

“Talbot Hotel in Malton. One of the best I have had, mind you it was a few years ago now.” - Jane Cade

“Mocca Moocho Wakefield had afternoon tea here loads of times and everytime it's delicious and better than the last and accommodates for everyone's needs.” - Berilann Aylward

“Bolton Castle: good tea and interesting place.” - Tony Jordan

“Stained Glass Centre Cayton Scarborough the tearoom overlooks the beautiful garden and countryside.” - Debbie Day

“Bonnets, Huntriss Row, Scarborough. Over 140 years old now and still going strong…” - Michael Knaggs

“Holesworth House-because of last tango in Halifax.” - Donna Krtil Hoblit