People have been indulging in afternoon tea treats for nearly 200 years having been introduced in the UK originally. It had been popular among the upper class in the 1830s due to the price of tea leaves.

It was once a meal that filled a gap and immersed itself into daily plans and social engagements.

National Afternoon Tea Month was first introduced in 2022 and celebrates the history, food and culture of this nostalgic pastime.

Laburnum House Hawes B&B. (Pic credit: Google)

Hidden gem cafes in Yorkshire that serve afternoon tea

Bedern Hall

The cafe and garden terrace date back to the origins of the hall in 1270 which was used for the Vicars Choral and is now used for weddings and events.

Opening hours: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 4pm.

Kitchen Howden. (Pic credit: Google)

Address: Bartle Garth, St Andrewgate, York, YO1 7AL.

With just 13 reviews, Bedern Hall has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Kitchen

Kitchen Howden is nestled in the heart of the historic market town and is home to a cosy tearoom where visitors can enjoy afternoon teas, gourmet burgers, a mid-morning coffee or delicious cakes.

Elaine’s Tea Rooms. (Pic credit: Google)

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.

Address: 42 Bridgegate, Howden, Goole, DN14 7AB.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 209 reviews.

Elaine’s Tea Rooms

The cafe was founded in 2007 in the hamlet of Feizor in the Yorkshire Dales and is considered a hidden gem by visitors.

Opening hours: It is open every day from 8.30am to 4.30pm

Address: Home Barn, Feizor, Lancaster, LA2 8DF.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 556 reviews.

Laburnum House Hawes B&B

Laburnum House is a traditional bed and breakfast and tea room located in the centre of the Yorkshire Dales town Hawes. It is thought that the house was built in 1749 during the reign of King George II and maintains its authentic character of the Yorkshire stone building style which was popular in the Georgian era.

Opening hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

Address: Laburnum House, The Holme, Hawes, DL8 3QR.

With only 96 reviews, Laburnum House has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

The Hidden Tearoom

This cafe serves British cuisine with a mixture of elements with a range of culinary treats from cooked pies to fancy afternoon teas. The tea room also has a garden for people to sit outside during a hot summer’s day.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

Address: Brears Farm Nurseries, Stocking Lane, Kellingley Road, Knottingley, WF11 8DL.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with just 30 reviews.

Parlormade Cafe and Scone House

This hidden treasure dates back to the 1400s and combines history with a stylish modern outlook.

Opening hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 4.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

Address: 1 Little, Shambles, York, YO1 7LY.