We asked Yorkshire Post readers what key aspects are missing from the city centre of Bradford - here are your answers.

Bradford has a lot to offer with its rich industrial heritage in textile manufacturing, its Victorian architecture such as the grand Italianate city hall and £10 billion economy provided predominantly by financial and manufacturing industries making it the third-largest economy in Yorkshire and the Humber.

It is also a tourist destination, the first UNESCO City of Film and is home to the popular National Science and Media Museum, a city park, the Alhambra theatre and Cartwright Hall. It was designated the UK City of Culture for 2025 in May 2022.

However, no city is perfect and there is always room for improvement, so here are your ideas.

City of Bradford. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

“A city centre.” - James Thompson

“I haven't been to the city centre for a long time but I now live in Weston-super-Mare and I'm guessing it's the same as here; the rents/business rates are too high so all the big stores go out to out of town sites where the parking is free. All we have here is coffee shops and charity shops.” - Karen Holt

“We need evidence of Levelling-Up in Bradford city centre.” - Tim Clark

“Having worked there for 4 years I would say: Pride. People treating the place nicely instead of taking their frustrations out on it.” - John Staveley

“Need more horse and carts in town centre for a start. They need to knock down the main shopping centre and just flog their gear on top of the rubble on a car boot foldable table. Less boozers and more curry houses. That should do it.” - Paul Wroe

“Shops selling decent goods.” - Jackie Cook

“A statue of Justin Sullivan…” - David Vale

“Police.” - Paul Bradley