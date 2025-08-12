Yorkshire lottery winners join beach clean-up to ‘give something back’

National Lottery winners from Yorkshire are among those to have carried out a clean-up on one of Britain’s best-loved beaches.

Millionaires joined the environmental good cause, Beach Guardian, and scoured the shoreline at Bamburgh, Northumberland, for litter and micro-plastic items that are harmful to wildlife.

Rob and Elaine Leason, from the East Riding of Yorkshire, who won £1 million on Lotto, joined the clean-up operation.

Ms Leason said: “It is an incredible feeling to not only support those closest to us financially – but to be able to give our time to charity and projects which are close to our hearts and impact others too.

“We have learned so much today – it has been fabulous to be with friends we have made as a result of our win – and to also give something back to the local area, hopefully for the benefit of holidaymakers and local beach-goers.”

Other winners joining the clean-up were Alex and Liana Best, from Leeds, who won £1 million on Euromillions; Mark and Cheryl Brudenell, from Cleveland, who won £916,915 on Lotto; Gary Henry, from County Durham, who won £4.4 million on Lotto; and Ian and Kim McCarthy, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, who won £1 million on EuroMillions.

Alex Best and Liana joins volunteers during their clean-up at Bamburgh beach | Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA Wire

They were joined by Derek and Elaine Thompson, from Newcastle, who won £2.7 million on Lotto; Paul and Sue Watson, from Darlington, who won £1.1 million on Lotto; Andy and Mandy Hornsby, from Redcar in North Yorkshire, who won £1 million last New Year’s Eve and Mark and Julie Weir, from Darlington, who won £2.7 million on Lotto.

The clean-up was organised by Beach Guardian, a charity which has received £249,422 in National Lottery funding.

Andrew Whittle, from Beach Guardian, said: “Even when you have what looks like a pristine beach – on every beach you find microplastics which are washed up from the ocean and are really very harmful to both the environment and our wildlife.”