Yorkshire man who runs foodbank from his shed lodges bid to keep it going after anonymous complaint

A man who runs a foodbank out of a shed at his York home which helps around 100 people a day has lodged a bid to keep it operating.

John McGall has applied for retrospective permission for his I Am Reuseable Foodbank after a fundraising drive raised more than triple the amount needed to pay his planning fees.

Mr McGall’s application stated the foodbank, which is based at his Aldborough Way home, provides essential services to people in York with the help of more than 60 volunteers.

Despite several people writing to York Council in support, one objector has claimed it has resulted in more littering and traffic in the cul-de-sac where it is based.

The I Am Reusable Foodbank in Aldborough Way, York. Picture: John McGall/JustGiving

Mr McGall’s bid for planning permission comes follows a campaign to save the foodbank after an anonymous complaint was lodged with the council in 2022. It came after Mr McGall first started giving away donated food following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Mr McGall has been in discussions with the council since the complaint and he was told he would have to apply for planning permission to continue running the foodbank.

He launched a JustGiving page to raise £1,000 to cover his planning fees in July after being given three months to apply for permission or face enforcement action.

The fundraising page stated that despite operating all year round, the foodbank runs on a shoestring and is kept going thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

It added local architect Neil Brown had drawn up plans for the shed for free but money was needed to pay for application fees after exhausting other sources of funding.

It stated: “We are open 365 days a year and provide food and supplies to hundreds of people in the community, including struggling families. We shouldn’t have to exist but as long as people need us we’ll be there.

“If a valid application is not submitted, the foodbank will have to cease, buildings removed from the site and formal enforcement action will be considered by the council.”

Mr McGall’s fundraising campaign has received £3,140 in donations so far. It stated any money raised above the £1,000 target would fund any changes needed to the foodbank if it fails to get planning permission.

Plans stated the foodbank is open from 10am to 5pm, seven days a week and it is used by around 100 people a day. It added volunteers bring donations from around 15 supermarkets and those arrive between 8am and 10pm.

The shed is cleaned daily and waste including cardboard boxes is collected every Thursday, according to the application. A total of 27 letters of support for I Am Reuseable Foodbanks’ application have so far been lodged with the council. They said it provides a much-needed service to struggling people and it is kept tidy.

One objector claimed the area was not a safe place for a foodbank.

