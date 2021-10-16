Yorkshire Marathon 2021: Route map, elevations, best spectator spots and how to track runners as the race returns to York

The Yorkshire Marathon returns to York for the first time since the pandemic this Sunday (October 17).

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:41 am
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:44 am
Yorkshire Marathon 2018

The race begins and ends at the University of York' s Heslington campus and takes in several villages as well as the city centre itself.

Here's all you need to known about the Run for All-organised event.

The route map

When does the race start?

9.30am. Check-in and baggage drop-off is available from 7am, and the wheelchair event sets off at 9.25am. Competitors can warm up from 9.10am.

What is the route?

The course leaves Heslington for the city centre, passing York Minster before heading east through Heworth, Stockton on the Forest, Stamford Bridge, Dunnington, Holtby and Osbaldwick. Water stations are every three miles.

Elevations

What is the elevation?

York is a relatively flat city, and the highest point of the course is only around 40 metres above sea level.

Can you wear headphones?

Yes - they are allowed as long as you can still hear emergency vehicles.

Where can I park as a competitor or spectator?

There's a special Park and Run bus service from the parking site at Elvington Airfield to the event village at the university campus. It will also drop off at various points along the course.

There's also a shuttle from York Station to the event village.

Tickets must be booked in advance and prices start from £5, depending on the route and distance. The price includes parking.

The first bus is at 6.30am and the last return journey back to the parking area is at 5pm.

Priority is given to runners on the morning services until 8.30am.

Which roads are closed?

Click here for a full list of road closures in place.

Where are the best places to watch as a spectator?

York Minster or one of the two manned spectator hubs at Dunnington and Stamford Bridge, both of which are served by the Park and Run buses.

How can I track a runner?

Download the Yorkshire Marathon tracking app on race day - it's free. You can search by surname or entry number. Updates will appear at 10k intervals and the halfway point.

