‘Yorkshire Prose’ poet writes moving poem for Rob Burrow to mark rugby star’s MBE

Leeds hero Rob Burrow was made an MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (April 5) - and he received a very Yorkshire tribute to mark the special occasion.

By Caroline Howley
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:20 pm

Burrow, 39, who spent 16 years playing for the Leeds Rhinos and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019, was honoured for services to rugby league and to the MND community. Yorkshire Prose - a poet with a broad Yorkshire accent and 35,500 followers on Twitter - shared a touching poem for Burrow on social media on Wednesday morning.

In the video, the poet details Burrow’s success, both on the pitch and off, and says: “when it comes to the best about Yorkshire, this bloke’s top by a mile”

Walking through woodland in a flat cap, the poet talks about Burrow’s love for his family, his big heart, and references rugby star Kevin Sinfield’s incredible fundraising efforts in honour of his friend.

The poet captioned the video: “Always good to see folk talking about Rob Burrow, everything he's done for Rugby League and to raise awareness around MND. Congratulations ont MBE

@Rob7Burrow, 'ope you and Lindsey had a great day. Summat I wrote for Rob.”

Since Burrow’s diagnosis, he has campaigned tirelessly for the MND community.

Robert Burrow is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The crowning glory of his achievements relating to MND will be a “calming and tranquil”, state-of-the-art centre to treat the disease in his name.

