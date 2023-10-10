People who live, work in or visit Leeds are being encouraged to give their feedback on plans to improve key routes for alternative travel options through a new cycle track and street cafes.

Alternative travel options being encouraged in Leeds City Centre include walking, wheeling and cycling. Wheeling incorporates many methods for getting around, including using wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking aids and travelling with a pram or pushchair.

Goals for these proposals are to improve the design of city centre streets, making Leeds an easier place to get around and creating a more welcoming, safer environment for anyone that visits, or travels through the city.

The consultation focuses on transformations to the north and south of the city centre, extending from Great George Street (near Leeds General Infirmary) to Call Lane, and is part of the council’s ambition to make Leeds a ‘city where you don’t need a car’ to get around, where everyone has an affordable and accessible zero carbon choice in how they travel.

A runner makes his way across a deserted Leeds city centre. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP via Getty Images)

As well as these goals, the project is set to increase the opportunities for safer and alternative travel, the consultation focuses on improving key areas in the city with pavement widening, space for greenery and opportunities for street cafes.

The Leeds City Links consultation is part of a wider package of transformational works in the city centre. The closure of City Square has decreased through traffic from the area, which means that surplus road space can be reallocated to safer routes for alternative travel options and spaces to spend time in.

Plans for improvements include: Widened pavements, making it safer and easier to walk around the city centre; safer and easier places to cross the road at key junctions, including the busy Merrion Street junction; new crossings for pedestrians and cycle users; opportunities for street cafes along Great George Street; protected cycle track, adding to the existing 10km of existing protected cycle track in the city centre; opportunities for improve greenery along the route.

The scheme is being developed by Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Great George Street Artist's Impression. (Pic credit: Leeds City Council)

Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, Coun Helen Hayden, said: “These new plans to transform the way people get around the city centre will help provide safer routes for alternative travel options for those that live, work in or visit our city.

“The delivery of major city centre schemes, like the closure of City Square, have helped to reduce general through traffic and free up space for greener and healthier travel choices.

“Importantly, the plans also make busy junctions in the city centre safer for pedestrians and cycle users, working towards the Vision Zero Strategy of eliminating road deaths and serious injuries on Leeds roads by 2040.

“I’d urge everyone that uses the area to have their say in the consultation.”

Call Lane Artist's Impression. (Pic credit: Leeds City Council)

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “A reliable and inclusive transport network, which prioritises walking, cycling and public transport, is key to our plans for a stronger and better-connected region.

“This scheme is part of a multi-million-pound package of investment to help us achieve that.

“Your opinion matters, so please make the most of this opportunity to have your say and shape the proposals.”

Residents, businesses and anyone that visits the city are encouraged to have their say on proposals before the survey closes on November 19, 2023.