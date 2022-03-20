Yorkshire school seeks donations for memorial garden to honour pupils who lost lives

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington is looking for plants and flowers to help makeover the garden within the school grounds.

A spokesman said: “Would you like to be a part of helping us to transform the memorial garden that was created to remember staff and students who have sadly lost their lives?

"We are looking for kind donations of plants, flowers, and trees to be able to rejuvenate this space for our staff and students to remember those who have passed away, and your donation would become a part of a beautiful place within the school grounds.

"If you are a keen gardener, or perhaps you are from a garden centre, we would love to speak with you about donations for our memorial garden. "