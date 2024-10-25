The repair work has begun on a historic cast iron bridge at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, considered one of the last remaining in the region.

A six-figure grant from Arts Council England (ACE) has kick started the restoration project for one of Yorkshire’s last remaining cast iron bridges at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).

The Grade II listed Cut Bridge in the park is one of only five cast iron bridges left in the region and the project will help support traditional crafts that are at risk.

The work to preserve the 200-year-old bridge at YSP is being made possible from a £251,000 grant secured from the UK government’s Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) which is administered by ACE.

The funding has been boosted by a further £28,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, and with YSP (a registered charity and accredited museum) supporting project development costs.

The work to repair this historic structure will include all cast ironwork restoration and repairs, timber deck replacement, masonry repairs and restoration and will safeguard access. It will take around three months to complete with minimal disruption to YSP’s visitors.

The Cut Bridge is a key north-south route across YSP setting up a crucial link across the River Dearne for visitors, staff, horse riders and emergency-response, as well as estate maintenance. Tenant farmers on the Bretton Estate also use the bridge to move equipment and livestock throughout the year.

An elegant structure of eight arched, cast-iron girders, Cut Bridge spans 5.4 metres. The balustrade comprises iron railings with fleur-de-lis railheads. The deck of the bridge is oak planking. No original drawings, correspondence or early photographs of the bridge are known to have survived.

Head of estates and projects at YSP, Mark Chesman, said: “The bridge is an integral part of the estate so the importance of this major restoration project can’t be underestimated.

“As part of our estate stewardship, YSP has a responsibility to maintain the Cut Bridge sensitively for future generations to use and enjoy, ensuring continued access to art, nature and our heritage.

“There are several specialist skills that are crucial to the sympathetic restoration of the bridge so we are particularly pleased that this work is helping to support traditional crafts that might otherwise be lost.

“The bridge will be closed whilst the restoration is taking place, but alternative routes will be signposted for visitors, walkers and riders. Without the work Cut Bridge would undoubtedly have to be closed at some point in the future.”

Sections of Cut Bridge have been partially repaired or replaced over the decades, but this is the first time that a full restoration, including its cast iron fabric, has been possible thanks to the funding.

Decades of detritus will have to be carefully detached including concrete that will be replaced with stone from a Derbyshire quarry, the closest match to the original masonry. New timber, paintwork and ironwork will also be introduced. Chemical wraps and poultices will be needed to carefully soak the ironwork to remove decades of layered and lead-ladened paint. Working over a waterway presents its own challenges, the specialist teams will ensure that nothing enters the waterway or wildlife habitats that support the many bird species and the largest heronry in the region.

Mr Chesman said: “The works will be labour intensive, but YSP is committed to carrying out all the restoration in a sensitive manner that stays true to the original design and vision for the bridge and lake system.