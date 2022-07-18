So it is no surprise Yorkshire Tea has been voted as the nation’s favourite tea brand according to tradespeople and the general public following a survey by Toolstation.The research, which surveyed tradespeople and the general population to find out how they like their brews, revealed 20 percent of people prefer Yorkshire Tea.The family-run Harrogate-based Taylors of Harrogate , which was founded in the 1800s, beat off the likes of PG Tips and Tetley , dominating the black tea market.

Almost all of those surveyed (97 per cent) by Toolstation drink tea everyday, consuming an average of two cups. Most people like a chocolate digestive to accompany their tea, although tradespeople are more inclined to opt for a Hobnob biscuit, according to the survey.The majority of people (81 per cent) enjoy a cuppa with some form of milk. Tradespeople and the general public also agreed on the shade of their brews.But only 43 per cent of people are ‘sweet enough,’ as 57 percent add sugar to their tea.When it comes to brewing time, the most popular choice amongst the general population is 10-30 seconds, closely followed by tradespeople’s favoured option of one-two minutes.