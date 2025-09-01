Yorkshire Tea launches new teapot and mug range - for a limited time only

Lovers of Yorkshire Tea can now get their hands on a signature tea-drinking set - but they will have to be quick.

The ceramic teapot and mug come in Yorkshire Tea’s signature red with their logo on either side, an anti-dribble spout, and a white interior, “so you can judge your brew colour”.

Social media users have reacted to the announcement, with one commenter saying it was ‘more exciting than our wedding’.

It comes after Yorkshire Tea surveyed the British public on their tea-drinking habits and their use of a teapot. The survey found almost 9 in 10 tea drinkers don’t use a teapot.

However, the biggest teapot users were Gen Z, with almost 1 in 5 of 18-to 24-year-olds being daily teapot users.

The use of a teapot allows tea leaves to infuse for longer, helps maintain tea temperature, and overall makes for an easier-to-brew, better-tasting tea, according to Yorkshire Tea.

“While brewing in a teapot does take a little more time, they were created to allow the proper time and space for the tea to infuse fully in the water,” said Katie Kippax, tea buyer at Yorkshire Tea.

Yorkshire Tea's new teapot and mug are now available to buy | Yorkshire Tea

“If you want to go all out, using a teapot cosy adds an extra layer of insulation to help retain the heat.

“Tea loves heat, so warm your teapot to help brew the tea better and maintain the temperature for longer.”