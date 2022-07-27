Yorkshire teacher, 55, named as victim of fatal fall while hiking in the Italian Dolomites

The authorities confirmed to both The Telegraph and the Daily Mail that the victim of the 100ft fall on July 24 was Louise Atkinson, 55, a teacher from North Stainley near Ripon.

She was on holiday with her partner, business owner John Dickinson, when they accidentally took a more difficult hiking route than intended which was suitable only for experienced and well-equipped climbers.

The Italian Dolomites in summer

She was attempting to descend and return to the trail they had planned to take in the Catinaccio area when she fell.

An alpine rescue officer told The Telegraph that the couple had ended up on a high-level 'via ferrata' route where climbers clip themselves onto iron cables and ladders using karibiners.

Her body was recovered by helicopter.