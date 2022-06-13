The Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) said the man was reported to have collapsed after having a cardiac arrest while at the summit of Ingleborough, the second highest of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, at around 5pm on Saturday, June 11.

Members of the group who he was walking with attempted CPR unttil paramedics arrived. The North West Air Ambulance also attended the scene, but sadly there was nothing the paramedics could do to save the man.

A statement from CRO said: "A Three Peaks walker (m, 60) was reported to have collapsed (believed to be in cardiac arrest), just on to the summit of Ingleborough, having climbed up from Chapel le dale.

"Members of his own group administered CPR until paramedics arrived by North West Air Ambulance.

"CRO members were ascending from Fell Lane, Ingleton as the air ambulance flew in, but some were withdrawn when, after the best efforts of the paramedics, they recognised that they could do no more for him.