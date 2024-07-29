The Yorkshire tour Wizard Walk of York has been named one of the best family friendly activities in the world in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best titles have been announced and there are 15 attractions around the world that have been listed.

The family friendly activities have been rated on Tripadvisor by families with children who have tried them out.

The award title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel and it is awarded to those who achieve the most positive reviews and highest ratings over a 12-month period. There are collectively eight million listings and less than one per cent achieve this milestone.

York’s walking tour has been listed as one of the best family friendly activities coming in ninth place in the world and has even beaten Paris Cooking Class: Learn How To Make Macaroons. It has also won Best Tour and Best of York awards.

Visitors find magical creatures on a tour for wizard fans and is perfect for children aged five to 10 in particular, or older kids.

The Wizard Walk of York is organised by Magic Hatter Entertainment.

The description on Tripadvisor reads: “Discover York’s magical charm on the award-winning Wizard Walk. Designed for children, the family-friendly adventure puts fun over fright, blending education and entertainment to uncover the city’s history through captivating stories and up-close magic tricks.”