A large perspex box inside a Yorkshire shopping centre has been brightening up Christmas for thousands of families for the past seven years thanks to a man battling an alcohol addiction.

Jay Leary who is having treatment for alcohol use disorder has been joined by Yorkshire celebrities to launch this year's Toy Bank inside Crossgates Shopping Centre outside Malcolm Michaels butchers.

Former Featherweight World Champion boxer Josh Warrington is one of the celebrity backers alongside Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin who helped to launch this year’s appeal.

Josh said: "The perception is that every child wakes up with mountains of presents each Christmas and that’s just not the case. I know times are hard for many families but if you can spare a gift please donate it here at Malcolm Michaels.”

Boxer Josh Warrington, Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin, and the team at Forward Leeds supporting Malcolm Michaels' Toy Bank

Founder Jay, with the help of his father Malcolm Leary, the butcher at the helm of Malcolm Michaels, has been running the campaign every Christmas since 2017.

On the surface, Jay had everything. A loving family, a partner, and a home but what was happening in his mind told a different story.

His friends thought he was the life and soul of the party but he was suffering from a crippling addiction.

Jay said: "I kept going missing or ending up in hospital. When I was out of hospital, I was put in touch with Forward Leeds."

Boxer Josh Warrington is bank Malcolm Michaels' Toy Bank

Forward Leeds, the city’s alcohol and drug support service, supported Jay through some of his darkest times. It is one of the reasons he wanted to set up the box to help families where a parent is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Mark Hindwell of Forward Leeds said: “We’re supporting 3,500 people right now with drug and alcohol problems

“It affects not just them but their family and friends as well. What Malcolm does is amazing.

“It’s an opportunity to help people at what can be a difficult time of year seeing other families celebrating and doing well. That’s going to hit them the hardest.”

The first person to post a toy into the box outside Malcolm Michaels' butchers in Crossgates Shopping Centre

Jay's dad butcher Malcolm added: "Forward Leeds were the steeping stone to Jay getting help.

"I've also struggled with alcohol. It's important to talk about it and to help others.

Each year we've filled this box several times over so I'm hoping we will do it again this year."

People can donate toys at Crossgates Shopping Centre outside Malcolm Michaels Butchers.