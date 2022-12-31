An Arctic walrus has been seen resting on the Yorkshire coast – possibly the species’ first ever visit to the region.

The animal is likely to be Thor, an adolescent male that was seen on beaches in Hampshire earlier this month and was also spotted in the Netherlands and France.

He was photographed by several people at Scarborough Harbour on Friday evening, including birdwatcher Jamie Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been speculated that the young Atlantic walrus could have come from as far as Canada, and is likely to be ‘wandering’ before making his way back to his Arctic habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walruses are extremely rare in the UK, though two others – Wally and Freya – have been recorded off British shores in the last two years amid fears that they have been displaced by climate change.

All three of the animals have attracted considerable attention from crowds of onlookers, with many people travelling to the coast just to see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildlife charities have warned visitors to keep their distance from Thor, avoid approaching him and to keep dogs away from him.

Walruses spend several days at sea before hauling ashore to rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walrus at Scarborough Harbour. Pic: Steve Austwick

Have you taken pictures or video footage of the Scarborough walrus? Email them to [email protected] and we will use them on The Yorkshire Post website.

Advertisement Hide Ad