Yorkshire weather forecast: Will the mini heatwave this week reach Yorkshire?

A couple sitting on a bench in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate, during a heatwave. (Gary Longbottom)

It looks like the heatwave this week everyone has been talking about may not reach the Yorkshire region, as the Met Office predicts clouds and even some rain.

Monday (daytime)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the weather service, today will start off cloudy, particularly in the west, with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will continue to push north across the region, while dry spells will remain towards the east coast. The maximum temperature will be 16C.

Monday (evening)

It will become drier in the evening and through the night with only a low risk of brief outbreaks of light rain with a minimum temperature of 11C.

Tuesday

During the day it is expected to be cloudy but mostly dry, with cloud thickening throughout the morning with an area of heavy and persistent rain arriving by midday. The maximum temperature will be 17C

Wednesday to Friday

In the morning it will be damp but the weather is expected to improve as the rain clears.

Thursday will be dry with some brighter spells, with rain arriving from the west overnight into Friday, becoming breezier.

Outlook for the weekend across the UK

The Met Office predicts a fine and dry start across central and eastern areas on Friday with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, and strong winds across the northwest at first and will slowly spread across the southeast of the UK throughout the day.

“Through the weekend and beyond, there is a signal for mostly fine and dry weather across southern and eastern areas, with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells, but with the risk of overnight fog patches,” the weather service said.

“Towards the northwest, perhaps cloudier with the chance of rain at times, which may speak south-eastwards to other areas. There is also the possibility that these unsettled conditions may become more widespread across the UK.”