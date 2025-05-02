Two Romanian lions Carla and Crystal were put to sleep at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after suffering from deteriorating health and locals have shared their tributes.

Carla and Crystal were rescued from Romania in 2010 by the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and since then they have drawn in large crowds who have become attached to the pair.

They were the last of the Romanian lions and in recent months, their health had been severely declining.

The zoo had to take the difficult decision to put them both to sleep.

Romanian lion Carla. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a Facebook post: “We would like you to join us in celebrating the life of Carla and Crystal who were peacefully put to sleep surrounded by their devoted animal rangers yesterday afternoon.

“In recent months, their health had been deteriorating, Carla recently took a fall and despite close monitoring, her condition had not improved.

“Crystal, who had been dealing with age related health issues of her own would not have coped without her sister by her side.

“Lions are a social species and these two have never been apart — they’ve spent their entire lives, over 18 years together.

Romanian lion Crystal. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

“Animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do. After extensive consultation with our veterinary and animal care teams, the kindest decision was made to let them go together, with dignity and peace.

“Carla and Crystal were very much loved by all of us here at Yorkshire Wildlife Park and will be deeply missed.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park visitors react to deaths of Carla and Crystal

“Absolutely heartbreaking, they were the most beautiful lionesses. I love the bond they had. Thank you Yorkshire wildlife park for giving them both a loving home for their final years. We had the privilege of feeding them in February, my son had the best day with them. My son has 17 medical conditions and it's like they knew they were so gentle with him when he was feeding them. My son doesn't speak and the keeper was so good with him and still did her best to communicate with him. Rest in paradise Carla and Crystal sending our love to all the staff and keepers that helped give them their good life at your park.” - Emma Doherty

“As someone who donated to the fund to bring them here, I am so happy that they were offered this enriched life together. All things come to an end and their shared ending mirrors their shared life together. They enjoyed the rest of their days - thank you to the staff at the Park and the other supporters.” - Jayne Hartleycricket

“What a wonderful life they got to live, condolences to the keepers and all who loved them.” - Nicki Helga Barnett

“How heartbreaking! This was From our visit last year in August, the girls were laid opposite together catching some rays and napping. I knew it was them as they were in separate enclosures to the new pride. But not once did they leave each other's side! They left this world together which was definitely the right choice by your animal rangers. They were inseparable 24hrs a day and throughout their lives! They are beautiful, crystal was unique looking with her mane which is quite rare to see on females Thoughts are with all the keepers.” - Bethany Chevrolet-Sweet

“I was incredibly fortunate to be able to participate in a big cat feeding experience 3 years ago. I met the sisters behind the scenes (I actually fed different lions) and they were having a sisterly tiff that day, it was funny to watch them tell each other off! I’m so grateful for my incredible memories and the experience.” - Mechelle Holley

“This is so very sad to hear, my heart goes to all the workers and keepers of these magnificent ladies! I came to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2019 and did the nude walk for the polar bear research with hundreds of other people and Carla & Crystal were so confident to stand close to the gate and watch us all walk past! Again raising money for the wonderful Polar bear research! You truly are an incredible wildlife park and I know whole heartedly this decision wasn't made lightly! May they both now rest peacefully back in God's fields until one day they meet again!” - Jas Ilincos

“Reading this is devastating. I had the incredible honour of meeting these 2 beautiful girls at the beginning of this month. Thinking of the rangers at this sad time. RIP beautiful girls.” - Amy Langford-Jones

“A heartbreaking decision, & the hardest act of kindness Thinking of the rangers who gave these two beautiful sisters an amazing life.” - Jo Fereday

“Terrible news my thoughts are with everybody at the park especially those who looked after the girls. At least they are at peace together now.” - Natalie Smith

“How sad for the rest of the lions and the wonderful people who take care of these wonderful animals. Quality of life is everything, hard decisions have to be made for the animals welfare.” - Aslin Sepahi

“Aww such sad news, my namesake Carla and her beautiful sister. They had the best life there with you, thank you for rescuing them and caring for them so well for the rest of the life they had.” - Carla Greenfield

“Amidst the inevitable sadness one must complement YWP for all it does to protect and enhance the lives of all the creatures in its care. Keep on doing all the wonderful work you do.” - Roy Eddy

“RIP Carla & Crystal Thank you YWP for all your hard work & for sending them off together. Thinking of all the rangers & staff at this sad time.” - Bev Spiers

“Aww so sorry to hear this - our love and thoughts are with their rangers and everyone at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.” - PetStay

“RIP beautiful girls, so happy to have met Carla last year.” - Pennie Rowling

“Remember watching the show on TV of them being rescued from Romania, so sad to hear they have passed. they clearly lived a happy life.” - Lewis B-t

“So sorry to hear that Carla and Chrystal had to be put to sleep. Such a big and difficult decision to make. They will always be together. Thank you to all that have cared for them at YWP you did an amazing job.” - Elaine Michelle Connolly

“So sad to hear about Carla and Crystal will miss them as always went to see if they were out and now realise why I have not seen them as much lately. So pleased they had the animal rangers with them until the end.” - Christine Woolley

“I have been to many zoos all over the world without doubt this is the best.” - Alan Spate