Over 60 lights have been replaced at Dalby Forest at the edge of the National Park with dark-sky-friendly fittings.

The courtyard, visitor centre, staff offices and Low Dalby village have all benefitted from the new fittings by Forestry England.

The Forest is part of the North York Moors’ International Dark Sky Reserve.

A walker looks up into the night sky above Twistleton Scar in The Yorkshire Dales National Park - the largest dark sky reserve in the UK . PA

One of just 21 such recognised Reserves in the world together with Yorkshire’s other national park, the Dales, its status makes it one of the best places globally to enjoy stargazing.

It comes after Hawnby was crowned the first Dark Skies friendly village within the National Park after altering lighting on people’s homes earlier this year.

Mike Hawtin, Head of Nature Recovery Projects at the North York Moors, said: “Throughout history rural areas are known for tranquillity and peace and not excessive industry, noise and light. They are safe havens in times of stress, turmoil and war. Increasingly they are a place to visit to restore and refresh in the increasingly hectic modern world.

“Along with our beautiful daytime scenery, dark skies are every bit a part of that.

“Working on these initiatives is twofold. Firstly it protects dark skies for all the above reasons but just as importantly it helps with engagement and education. Working with individual high impact properties to reduce light pollutions is really important but engaging with whole communities provides even wider benefits across larger areas”

More areas across the National Park are set to benefit from reducing their light pollution, Mr Hawtin confirmed.

He said: “Over the next few months and years we will still look to work on light pollution improvements at specific properties but increasingly we will be rolling out our Dark Sky Friendly Community initiative.

“Hawnby was just the start of working at scale, Low Dalby was another example of working with a landowner and thinking bigger. We are now working with many more communities and landowners in the North York Moors National Park and in collaboration with Howardian Hills National Landscape to engage, educate and empower communities to audit their lighting and identify where improvements can be made to protect dark skies.”

The Dark Skies Fringe Festival began on Friday and will run into next week, bringing together experts, artists and astronomers from across the region to welcome in “the start of stargazing season.”

Events are set to include a night-time circular walk using the stars for navigation around one of North Yorkshire’s greatest natural wonders, the Hole of Horcum, as well as the illumination of Whitby Abbey.

Mr Hawtin said: “Activities at night such at those during the annual Dark Skies Festival encourages us to reconnect our senses with the natural world through star gazing, photography, night walks or mindfulness sessions.