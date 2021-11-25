Young boy dies following 'casualty' on Yorkshire railway line

British Transport Police were called to the line in Moorends, near Doncaster, at 6.13pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Emergency crews attended at the level crossing in Marshland Road following the incident which closed the railway line between Doncaster and Hull for several hours.

The railway line in Moorends, Doncater

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a male was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

It is understood that the male who died was a young boy.

Rail operator Northern said trains had been diverted as a result of the tragedy.