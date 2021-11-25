Young boy dies following 'casualty' on Yorkshire railway line

A young boy has died after emergency services were called to a railway line in Yorkshire yesterday evening (November 24).

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 10:44 am

British Transport Police were called to the line in Moorends, near Doncaster, at 6.13pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Emergency crews attended at the level crossing in Marshland Road following the incident which closed the railway line between Doncaster and Hull for several hours.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line in Moorends at 6.13pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The railway line in Moorends, Doncater

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a male was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

It is understood that the male who died was a young boy.

Rail operator Northern said trains had been diverted as a result of the tragedy.

