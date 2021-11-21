Vets had no choice but to ‘peacefully’ relieve the suffering of a young swan after the bird was hit by a train.

After spotting the injured swan, Network Rail staff alerted Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital.In a heart-wrenching Facebook post, the charity explained that it was not until the swan arrived at the sanctuary that the full extent of her injuries became apparent.

The bird sadly had multiple fractures to a number of limbs and deep lacerations.

“Our vet sadly had little choice but to peacefully relieve her suffering,” the charity stated.

In the post’s comment section, many of the charity’s followers said they were heartbroken by the sad story - and a number also thanked the swan charity and applauded Network Rail for taking the actions they did.

“That is heartbreaking to see. Poor sweetheart. At least it’s no longer suffering. Thank goodness it wasn’t left alone to die...a huge thank you to the Network Rail Staff. You guys have a very tough job,” wrote Madeleine Rowell.

Sadly the swan sustained serious injuries

“Heartbreaking such terrible injuries. Thank you for ending her suffering and for rail staff bringing her to you. So upsetting for all concerned,” added Wendy Manning.

“Thank god it was found by you and suffered no more,” commented Ann Moore.