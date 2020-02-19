Zoopla staff’s unusual fundraising method nets thousands for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Zoopla staff in York have raised £5,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) by taking up challenges from a half-marathon to a 12-hour videogaming session.

The 22 staff in Pocklington who work for the online property listings company took part in a charity football match, completed the New Forest Half Marathon and one staff member even played Apex Legends and Fortnite for a solid 12 hours.

Andy Ward, Zoopla’s charity champion in York, said: “We are extremely proud that we are able to support such an important local charity. All of the team here are delighted that we’ve been able to raise so much. By committing to fundraising for YAA, we help the charity to continue its great work in the region, making a real difference to the local community.”

Kevin Hutchingson, community fundraiser at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "On behalf of everyone at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we’d like to sincerely thank everybody at Zoopla for their support towards YAA. As a charity, we rely on individuals, groups and organizations such as Zoopla to help us raise the vital monies we need each and every day. This donation will enable us to continue to help save lives across Yorkshire, and for that, we are extremely grateful."

To date, over 8,000 people have been helped through the YAA.