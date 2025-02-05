Police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison hits out at 'trial by media' after watchdog probe

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 16:14 BST
A POLICE and crime commissioner has complained of undergoing “trial by media” after a watchdog decided not to investigate complaints against him.

Two complaints were made against Jonathan Evison, Humberside’s police and crime commissioner last year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found no evidence of any criminal offence by the PCC.

The IOPC said after “carefully assessing the available information” they decided an investigation “is not required”.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evisonplaceholder image
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison

The matter has now been referred back to the Police and Crime panel, which is made up of councillors and has an independent chair.

Mr Evison read a prepared statement to the panel at a meeting on Wednesday, but gave no detail of the allegations he faced.

However he said he was concerned about similarities in complaints made against him and former chief constable Paul Anderson.

The IOPC is investigating potential gross misconduct allegations against Mr Anderson of “unprofessional behaviour, including making discriminatory, insensitive and offensive comments” and using his “senior position to interfere with the outcome of a disciplinary matter”.

Mr Evison said he was relieved about the outcome, adding: “This situation has been challenging and time-consuming for myself, my office staff, and my family.

“I am also concerned about several similarities between the complaints against me and those against the former Chief Constable and how that information has been shared between parties.

“We are yet to see the outcome of the investigation into the case against the former Chief Constable and I will continue to work with the IOPC to its conclusion.

“I have always strongly believed the complaints submitted against me to be based on nothing more than hearsay and to be politically motivated.”

Panel members are writing to Mr Evison asking him to clarify the situation.

