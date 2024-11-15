A Whitby SEND charity praised for its work by the prime minister will close for good this year after struggling to raise sufficient funding.

Whitby InterActive, which has provided play schemes and activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, announced it would “close its doors for the final time on December 31 despite best fundraising efforts and local support”.

It comes just weeks after the plight of the charity, described as “a lifeline for families”, was raised in the House of Commons by Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

In October, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he knew it was “a concerning time for families who rely on the brilliant work of Whitby InterActive” and the charity later reported being “inundated” with offers of support after gaining national attention.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer responds to a question in Parliament about Whitby InterActive.

But in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 12), the charity thanked the public for generous donations which nevertheless would not be enough to keep it running.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked the prime minister’s office what it was doing to support families who were reliant on services provided by charities such as Whitby InterActive.

Speaking to the LDRS, a Government spokesperson said: “Every child and young person deserves the best life chances and the opportunity to achieve and thrive, which is why we announced a significant £1 billion investment into the SEND system in the budget.

“We are determined to rebuild families’ confidence in a system so many rely on.

“The reform families are crying out for will take time, but with a greater focus on mainstream provision and more early intervention, we will deliver the change that is so desperately needed.”

Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “It’s really disappointing to hear that the trustees of Whitby Interactive have taken the decision to close the charity.

“For more than a quarter of a century, the organisation has provided play schemes and activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“It was the only service where parents could leave their children reassured they were being looked after by highly trained special needs carers allowing them to enjoy some respite time.

“Being the parent of a child with disabilities myself, I know what a lifeline this can be.”

The member of parliament said she was now in discussions with stakeholders and parents to consider other options, adding: “I’m still hopeful we’ll find a way for children with additional needs to continue to enjoy out-of-school activities and other opportunities to socialise with friends.”