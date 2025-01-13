Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will delay artificial intelligence (AI) regulation and allow access to NHS data for research to try and turbocharge growth.

The Prime Minister made a major speech, in east London, setting out how he wants the UK to be an “AI superpower”.

He said: “Britain is going to shape the future, we’re going to create the wealth and we’re going to make AI work for everyone in our nation.

“Britain will be one of the great AI superpowers. That’s not some sort of boosterism or wishful thinking, this can be done, this will be done.”

Sir Keir cited AI innovations in detecting strokes, help for teachers planning lessons and analysis of NHS waiting lists, adding: “The irony of AI is it will make public services much more human.”

The Prime Minister claimed: “AI isn’t something locked away behind blue chip companies, it’s a force for change that will transform the lives of working people forever.”

Sir Keir said understood concerns that “change on this scale and at this speed can be worrying, particularly when experts warn with safety risks”.

He praised the previous government for setting up the world’s first state-backed AI Safety Institute, and said it would be conducting an AI safety test.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at University College London (UCL) East in east London, as he unveils his Government's AI Opportunity Action Plan. Credit: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire | Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

However, the Prime Minister said he wanted to delay regulation to attract businesses and investment.

“We are now in control of our regulatory regime,” he said.

“We will go our own way on this. We will test and understand AI before we regulate, so that when we do it, it’s proportionate and grounded in science.”

And the Prime Minister openly praised the idea of a national data library, which would include “safe access to the unique resource of our NHS for research”.

“We’ve got to be much bolder,” Sir Keir said, explaining: “New technology can provoke a reaction, a fear, an inhibition, a caution if you like.

“And because of the fears of a small risk, too often you miss the massive opportunity.

“We’ve got to challenge that mindset, because actually, the far bigger risk is that if we don’t go for it, we’ll be left behind by those who do.

“AI is the way to secure growth, to raise living standards, to put money in people’s pockets, create exciting new companies and transform public services.”

Sir Keir was speaking following the publication of the landmark AI opportunities action plan written by tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford.

The Government said it would look to build “sufficient, secure and sustainable AI infrastructure” to ensure the UK remained a global leader in the technology.

It has accepted all 50 recommendations made by the plan, which include a number of key commitments.

The central pillar of the plan sees the Government commit to building new AI infrastructure and expanding the UK’s “sovereign” compute capacity by at least 20-fold by 2030 to keep pace with global development.

The Government said this would be done by delivering a new state-of-the-art supercomputing facility to double the country’s existing AI research resource, with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to lock in a site and other key details this year.

A new, long-term compute strategy will also be published in the spring.

This will be combined with plans for so-called AI Growth Zones, designated areas where the Government would partner with the private sector to deliver large amounts of computing power to support “key national priorities” and create jobs in those areas.

More and more data centres will also have to be built to keep up with the enormous amount of power AI technology uses.

The Government has already signalled its intention to push these through the planning process, and Sir Keir reiterated this today.

There have been multiple warnings about the threat of AI to jobs and safety.

Carsten Jung, head of AI at IPPR, said: “AI has the power to either disrupt our economy or drive its positive transformation.

“Our previous research found that AI could either lead to eight million job losses and no GDP gains, or no job losses and GDP gains worth up to £306bn a year.

“The government has today made it clear that it's understood this potential and the need to steer AI towards to a positive scenario.

“The government has fired the starting gun on giving AI deployment more strategic direction.

“Next to productivity, AI should also help solve big social challenges such as poor health and the energy transition.

“Rather than a scattergun approach, AI should be laser focussed on delivering the government’s missions. This will require big changes to the way tech policy is run.”

While Unison policy officer, Kate Jones, said: “If AI is to play a positive role in public services, it must be managed carefully and responsibly.

“That means proper input from workers and all parts of society to ensure it’s not only the voice of big tech being heard.

“UK workers have vast expertise and insight that can help shape AI development in ways to benefit everyone. The technology must be used to enhance jobs and services, not cut corners, costs and human input.