All you need to know about Batley and Spen by election candidate Corey Robinson

Yorkshire Party candidate Corey Robinson

The party, founded in 2014, believe they are winning over voters from across the political spectrum who have become disenfranchised with London-centric politics.

They are now looking to make inroads in Batley and Spen and have put forward 26-year-old Corey Robinson as their candidate for the by-election on July 1.

Born in Staincliffe, he attended Heckmondwike Grammar School before he earned a Master's Degree in Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Mr Robinson, who has also lived in Liversedge and Heckmondwike, currently works as a senior medical research engineer for Xiros in Leeds and recently designed a device that helps to repair damaged tendons in the hand.

He decided to join the Yorkshire Party in 2021 after the mayoral elections and later that month he was picked as the candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election by his fellow party members.

What are his election promises?

He has promised to provide equal opportunities in education, improve outcomes for NHS patients, campaign for better pay for NHS staff, work to secure a long-awaited mass rapid transit system for West Yorkshire and work with police to crackdown on dangerous driving and other criminal activity.

His party's focus is lobbying the Government to devolve more power to Yorkshire, so fewer of the major decisions which affect people in the county are made in Whitehall.

"It seems like a good opportunity to drive positive change in the area. It's always been left behind and neglected by politics generally," he said.

"We should have our fair share of funding and we should be able to make decisions ourselves within communities.

"We very much want more devolution and we want more power really. The West Yorkshire Mayor is only one person who has to represent all the communities in West Yorkshire.

"You actually want decision making within those communities across all of Yorkshire."

Mr Buxton has described Mr Robinson as a candidate who is "knowledgeable and passionate about local issues".

"He was born in the constituency, he knows it in-side-out, he understands problems with transport, air pollution and a lack of social housing and starter homes," added Mr Buxton.