Angela Rayner hopes taskforce can unblock 300,000 homes caught in planning red tape

Announcing the scheme, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said it “will quickly identify blockages, fix problems and support local authorities and developers to get shovels in the ground”.

An experienced team from the Ministry of Housing and Homes England will work across government and with local councils to accelerate the buildout of housing schemes delayed by planning and red tape.

The government says this will help resolve specific local issues holding up developments as it deploys planning experts across the country.

It estimates that 200 sites across the country have outline or detailed plans ready but are yet to begin construction, which could deliver up to 300,000 homes.

Ms Rayner said: “For far too long the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes has been held back by a failure to make sure the development system is working as it should.

“This government has a moral obligation to do everything within our power to build the homes that people desperately need and we won't hesitate to intervene where we need to.”

Delayed developments, with plans already in place, has been a problem for the housing sector for years.

Earlier this month, the Yorkshire Post reported that In Ingleby Arncliffe, near Northallerton, residents have been waiting for 15 years for 18 homes for locals to be built, despite the scheme being approved.

Ms Rayner launched a call of evidence today calling upon landowners, local authorities and housebuilders to come forward with details of blocked sites that have significant planning issues.

Coun Claire Holland, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, described the announcement as a “positive step”.

She said: “Addressing the shortage of all types and tenures of housing, including affordable and social homes, in this country remains top of the priority list for councils.

“Working together to unblock stalled sites through the New Homes Accelerator will deliver more of the homes we need and help to reduce councils’ reliance on temporary accommodation and to tackle homelessness.”

The move is part of the new Labour government’s strategy to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

Ms Rayner has given councils increased housing targets, said the green belt will be under review and pushed for developments on the so-called “grey belt”.

North Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, Coun Mark Crane, said hitting the targets would be impossible without building on greenfield sites.

“The targets became a bit of a blunt weapon, which is why the Conservatives eventually removed them,” he said.

“There are simply not enough brownfield sites in North Yorkshire.

“The so-called grey belt sites, there will be some, and I would support the government in its wish to build on those.