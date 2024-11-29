Assisted dying vote: MPs to make one of most consequential decisions in their careers
Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP for Spen Valley, who has brought the legislation forward as a private member’s bill, has described it as the “most robust” in the world.
Only terminally ill adults with less than six months to live would be eligible to end their life under the new law, and this would have to be signed off by two doctors and a High Court judge.
Critics however have raised concerns that any law change being the start of a “slippery slope” which could lead to wider groups of people being granted an assisted death, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting has questioned whether the NHS and the palliative care sector is ready.
The vote, which will take place today, is weighing heavily on MPs.
Questions have been asked as to whether a five-hour House of Commons debate is long enough for such a consequential piece of legislation.
Shipley MP, Anna Dixon, is one of three Parliamentarians to co-sponsor a so-called “wrecking amendment”, which is calling for an independent review and public consultation on the controversial issue ahead of any law changes.
She said: “Despite the efforts of the proposer of the private member’s bill [Ms Leadbeater] to give opportunity for parliamentarians to engage with the subject, there remain many unanswered questions about the detail and complexity of implementation.
“That is why I am calling for an independent review similar to a Royal Commission or Law Commission to provide an in-depth assessment and proposals before this is voted on in parliament.”
Seasoned watchers of Westminster are divided on whether the bill will pass.
The campaign group, Dignity in Dying, believes a majority of the 54 MPs in Yorkshire and the Humber are likely to vote in favour.
A poll has already found that 79 per cent of people in the region support a law change.
If MPs pass the bill today, it would then move to committee stage for further scrutiny before going to the Lords.
David Cameron has become the first former prime minister to give his backing to the bill, saying he will vote for it if it reaches the House of Lords.
