Assisted dying vote: MPs to make one of most consequential decisions in their careers

Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Politics Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
MPs are set to make one of the most consequential votes of their careers today, when they rule on a bill which would legalise assisted dying.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP for Spen Valley, who has brought the legislation forward as a private member’s bill, has described it as the “most robust” in the world.

Only terminally ill adults with less than six months to live would be eligible to end their life under the new law, and this would have to be signed off by two doctors and a High Court judge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Critics however have raised concerns that any law change being the start of a “slippery slope” which could lead to wider groups of people being granted an assisted death, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting has questioned whether the NHS and the palliative care sector is ready.

The vote, which will take place today, is weighing heavily on MPs.

Kim Leadbeater’s Private Members’ Bill on assisted dying is set to be debated and voted on in the House of Commons for the first time later this month as MPs prepare to grapple with their consciences. PAKim Leadbeater’s Private Members’ Bill on assisted dying is set to be debated and voted on in the House of Commons for the first time later this month as MPs prepare to grapple with their consciences. PA
Kim Leadbeater’s Private Members’ Bill on assisted dying is set to be debated and voted on in the House of Commons for the first time later this month as MPs prepare to grapple with their consciences. PA

Questions have been asked as to whether a five-hour House of Commons debate is long enough for such a consequential piece of legislation.

Shipley MP, Anna Dixon, is one of three Parliamentarians to co-sponsor a so-called “wrecking amendment”, which is calling for an independent review and public consultation on the controversial issue ahead of any law changes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Despite the efforts of the proposer of the private member’s bill [Ms Leadbeater] to give opportunity for parliamentarians to engage with the subject, there remain many unanswered questions about the detail and complexity of implementation.

“That is why I am calling for an independent review similar to a Royal Commission or Law Commission to provide an in-depth assessment and proposals before this is voted on in parliament.”

Seasoned watchers of Westminster are divided on whether the bill will pass.

The campaign group, Dignity in Dying, believes a majority of the 54 MPs in Yorkshire and the Humber are likely to vote in favour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A poll has already found that 79 per cent of people in the region support a law change.

If MPs pass the bill today, it would then move to committee stage for further scrutiny before going to the Lords.

David Cameron has become the first former prime minister to give his backing to the bill, saying he will vote for it if it reaches the House of Lords.

Related topics:Kim Leadbeater

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice