Azeem Rafiq says cricket is ‘in denial’ about racism and he has been ‘driven out’ of the country

Azeem Rafiq has told MPs the only thing which has changed since he first gave evidence about the racism he suffered in cricket is that he and his family have been “driven out” of the country.

The former Yorkshire bowler returned to speak before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee today, 13 months after his first appearance, when he outlined the racial abuse and harassment he suffered during his career and claimed English cricket is “institutionally racist”.

The 31-year-old said he has endured a “pretty challenging year” and little has been done to tackle systemic racism, as some people still feel “cricket is the victim".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafiq also said he recently decided to move his family to Pakistan because they no longer feel safe in the UK, after articles in The Yorkshire Post prompted a torrent of abuse and threats.

Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club cricketer Azeem Rafiq in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the House of Commons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Editor James Mitchinson said he denies the “scurrilous and unfounded allegations” and the newspaper has been “seeking to tell all sides of the story” with “objectivity, impartiality and professionalism”.

Rafiq told MPs: “Thirteen months on from me opening my heart, all that’s really changed is me and my family have been driven out of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love to have come and told you how great things have been and how much cricket has changed. But unfortunately, what it feels like is cricket is very much in denial.”

He added: “It’s been so sad that in a place I’ve called home for 21 years, at times I have walked down the street fearing for my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire player

Rafiq said the new leadership team at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, that was appointed in the wake of the racism scandal, is “not perfect” but “you can genuinely see they are trying to make sure no other kid is called a P*** within the Yorkshire dressing room”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he also said new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel appears to be responsible for many of the reforms and “it could go back to business as usual” when he steps down.

During the hearing, he criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for failing to take action and accused the organisation of planting false stories about him in the press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Patel told the committee that he has been working to make “wholesale changes” to the club since he was appointed in November last year, but he has also been targeted by racial abuse and threats.

A new six-peron board and a new coaching team were appointed, a zero-tolerance policy on racism was introduced, a hotline for whistleblowers was set up and changes were made to ensure more young people from ethnic minorities can get into cricket, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also criticised the ECB, claiming it is just “reacting to the headlines” when it needs to conduct a thorough review of the “culture of cricket” and its “completely flawed” disciplinary process.

Lord Patel also said he is “hopeful” The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which is currently examining discrimination in cricket, will “identify solutions” when it publishes its report next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’m hopeful because the ECB has new leadership who’ve very clearly said what they want to do. I think it’s going to be a really long journey because hope doesn’t carry it all the time. I think some really tough decisions have to be made.”

Cricket journalist George Dobell said “the game isn’t serious” about tackling racism as most of the people in charge are resistant to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only thing that will make them change is media pressure and new people. They’ve had their opportunity,” he added.

Following Rafiq’s testimony last year, a new leadership team took charge of Yorkshire and Headingley was temporarily banned from hosting international matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ECB charged the club and seven individuals back in June in relation to the allegations of racism, and Yorkshire over their handling of those allegations.

The case is due to be heard by a Cricket Discipline Committee panel but that has been delayed until next year by a dispute over how the hearing should take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to allegations about The Yorkshire Post, Mr Mitchinson said: "From the moment Mr Rafiq blew the whistle on the racist abuse he was unquestionably subjected to - The Yorkshire Post has repeatedly acknowledged as much - whilst playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, we have applied the same rules of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism in seeking to tell all sides of the story, including, but not limited to, the experiences of those individuals who were dismissed, accused of being racists, who remain intent on clearing their names.

"That is what our readers expect of us, and that is what we will continue to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am pleased Mr Rafiq acknowledged that during the course of documenting this scandal, I picked up the phone to him in order to ensure I had taken every possible step to understand personally his experience and reflected it in our coverage.

"From a personal perspective, one that I was not afforded the privilege of airing to the DCMS, I know I will be able to look back with absolute conviction that on every step of the way, we as a team have sought to tell everyone's truth when others have not given them that opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to say, I am disappointed - but not surprised - that The Yorkshire Post's brand of fearless journalism, editorially courageous even in the face of deeply contentious and complex issues, has been attacked by powerful people today.

"Those who believe in a free Press, empowered to always get to the truth, should be deeply worried by the unsuccessful attempt to undermine The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad