Plans have been lodged by Cellnex to erect a 25m monopole, antennas and transmission dishes to create a 5G mobile base station on land at Mount Osborne Industrial Park, Oakwell View.

If approved, it will replace an existing 22.5m radio mast at the site, in a bid to “improve a vital network that provides public services”.

Planning documents state “Having regard to the nature and appearance of the structure as a whole, the proposed works should have no adverse impact, or no more than a minimal adverse impact, on its appearance.

Barnsley FC's home stadium, Oakwell

“The site is situated on the edge of an industrial estate car parking and yard area in a position capable of providing the required essential new and improved coverage whilst being as far away as technically possible from the views of residential properties.

“The existing installation has been sited away from the highway and pavement area in a position that will avoid impeding pedestrian flow or the safety of passing motorists.

“A replacement mast is required in this instance as the existing mast design is structurally incapable of supporting more radio apparatus for 5G.

“The introduction of a 5G network will provide key infrastructure that will enable this area to be adaptive to modern day business requirements.

“The proposed antennas will comply with all relevant health and safety requirements.”