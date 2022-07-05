Carlton Morris set to leave Barnsley to join Luton Town

Carlton Morris is on the verge of leaving Barnsley for Championship side Luton Town.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:46 am

The Tykes were relegated from the Championship last season while the Hatters reached the play-offs.

The 26-year-old ex-Rotherham United and York City player joined Barnsley on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Morris scored nine goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for Barnsley last term.

In an update on Monday night, The Yorkshire Post's Leon Wobschall said that the player's move to Luton was nearing completion, after an offer had been rejected from another Championship club.

Last month, Luton signed 27-year-old striker Cauley Woodrow for an undisclosed fee with Morris set to reunite with his former Oakwell teammate.

Morris started his career with Norwich City but spent the majority of his time with the Canaries on loan at other clubs, appearing for Hamilton Academical, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons alongside his spells in Yorkshire.

ON THE MOVE: Carlton Morris is close to joining Luton Town. Picture: Getty Images.
