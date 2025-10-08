Ben Houchen questions whether Tories still want to win in Red Wall

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tees Valley Mayor questioned whether his party still hoped to represent the so-called Red Wall of traditionally Labour seats across Northern England.

In 2019, under Boris Johnson, the Conservatives won 33 of the 63 seats in the post-industrial North, many for the first time, however almost all of these constituencies went red last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference, in the Politico Pub, Lord Houchen said: “What we've got to do is be able to identify with people again and create that story of what does the Conservative Party stand for now.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen pours a pint at the Politico Pub during party conference. Credit: Baldo Sciacca Photography / POLITICO | Baldo Sciacca Photography / POLITICO

“Under Boris Johnson, there was a very strong, lower-middle class, working class group of people who hadn't voted at all before, who came out and voted for a Conservative party that felt like it was for them.

“Are we still for that? Are we still for the Red Wall? Are we still for those people?

“The whole conversation has been retreating back into the shires in the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think these are some serious questions that we as a conservative party need to answer first before we can start talking to them.”

Lord Houchen, who defied the political winds to be reelected in 2024, criticised the current Tory leader Kemi Badenoch for a “slow start”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hart Biologicals at Hartlepool

He said: “It's this kind of reneging against quick headlines and quick announcements that might, in principle, sound good to the public, but actually, do they work in practice?

“Now I get that, but given where we are in politics today, and particularly with the emergence of Reform post election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work that they're doing is slightly side lining the Conservatives.

“I don't think we have the room and we don't have the luxury of being able to take that time.”

However, Lord Houchen pushed back on suggestions that Mr Johnson returning as a leader would push the Tories up in the polls.

When asked who he would prefer as leader, he replied “Kemi, before adding: “The mass increase in migration that we saw, particularly over the last three or four years of the Conservative government, I think those chickens have come home to roost, which has again fed into the Reform bounce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Net migration hit record levels under Mr Johnson and his successors Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, despite the UK leaving the European Union.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Dame Priti Patel said she “absolutely” accepts that Conservatives will be attacked over the so-called “Boriswave” of migration.

Mr Johnson’s Home Secretary acknowledged Reform’s “Boriswave” as an attack line, saying: “It is, and I acknowledge that and absolutely accept that.

“So, we have to move forward and do something about that, which is exactly the space our party is in right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Badenoch claimed that if the Conservatives returned to power, 150,000 people would be deported every year.