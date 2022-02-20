Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if fined over partygate

The Prime Minister told the BBC there is “not a jot” he can say about the allegations for the moment, however he hopes the public “won’t have long” to wait for the Scotland Yard investigations to be complete.

He faced ten minutes of questioning on partygate and the lockdown breaching parties alleged to have happened at the heart of Government while coronavirus restrictions were in place but repeatedly said there is “nothing” he can say on the matter.

“Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to give you full and detailed answers on all this stuff. I genuinely can’t because we’ve got a process under way – there is not a jot I can say until it is done” Mr Johnson told the broadcaster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson briefs the media during the Munich Security Conference in Germany (PA)

Pressed further about the ‘bring your own booze party’ in May 2020 , he added: “I understand your curiosity, I totally accept it, but you’re just going to have to accept for the time being – and you won’t have long, I hope – but for the time being you’re going to have to contain your interest.

“I will be saying a lot more about it in due course.”

Around 50 people have been sent questionnaires by the Metropolitan Police about the events said to have happened across Whitehall during various lockdown periods.