File photo dated 16/02/22/ of Queen Elizabeth II speaking during an audience at Windsor Castle

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and still expects to carry out “light duties” this week, according to a statement.

The head of state has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines”.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the scrapping of all remaining Covid restrictions in England tomorrow, including the legal mandate to isolate after a positive test.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors’ order to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid but made a quick recovery to full health.