Boris Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for lockdown rule breaking but resists calls to step down

Sue Gray’s report into the partygate scandal found that the “senior leadership” in Government must “bear responsibility” for the culture, which led to drinking and parties across a number of dates.

Addressing the House of Commons earlier today, Mr Johnson “renewed” his apology for the event to mark his birthday in June 2020 for which he has been fined.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on: “I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch. Sue Gray’s report has emphasised that it is up to the political leadership in Number 10 to take ultimate responsibility and, of course, I do.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons

He described those working in Number 10 as having “extremely long hours”, though said this was “no mitigation”.

“The exemption under which they were present in Downing Street includes those circumstances where officials and advisers were leaving the Government and it was appropriate to recognise and to thank them for the work they had done.

“I briefly attended such gatherings to thank them for their service, which I believe is one of the essential duties of leadership and particularly important when people need to feel that their contributions have been appreciated and to keep morale as high as possible.”

The report also detailed “multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff”, describing red wine being spilled on a wall as well as other messes.

Mr Johnson added: “I have been as surprised and disappointed as anyone else in this House as the revelations have unfolded and, frankly, I have been appalled by some of the behaviour, particularly in the treatment of the security and the cleaning staff.

“And I’d like to apologise to those members of staff and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to apologise to them as well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Tory backbenchers to “show leadership” and “stop this out-of-touch, out-of-control Prime Minister.”

He said: “Members on the opposite benches now also need to show leadership.

“This Prime Minister is steering the country in the wrong direction. They can hide in the backseat, eyes covered, praying for a miracle or they can act.

“Stop this out-of-touch, out-of-control Prime Minister from driving Britain towards disaster.

“We waited for the Sue Gray report. The country can’t wait any longer. The value symbolised by the door of Number 10 must be restored.

“Members opposite must finally do their bit, they must tell the current inhabitant, their leader, that this has gone on too long.