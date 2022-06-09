Addressing the nation from Lancashire later today, he will tell the public that “it’s not going to be quick or easy” but “things will get better” in the current cost of living crisis.

He will pledge that in the coming weeks reforms will be announced that will “help people cut costs in every area of household expenditure, from food to energy, to childcare to transport and housing”.

There will also be plans to help more people on to the housing ladder, after Mr Johnson promised at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday that the Government will be “expanding home ownership for millions.”

Boris Johnson on Downing Street yesterday

There is speculation that the Right to Buy could be extended for housing association residents as wall as a wave of modular or ‘flatpack’ homes built.

Mr Johnson will be seeking to stamp his authority back on his leadership after more than 40 per cent of his own MPs voted to say they did not have confidence in him earlier this week.

In his speech, the Prime Minister is expected to say:“As we continue to deal with the Covid aftershocks, and the inflationary impact of the war in Ukraine, our strategy is clear.

“We will continue to use our fiscal firepower to help the country through tough times – and concentrating our help where we should, on those who need it most.

“We will continue with the agenda on which this government was elected, to unite and level up across the country, building the productivity of the UK with generational investments in infrastructure, skills and technology.

“We will continue to support the NHS and to clear the covid backlogs, and to fund all other vital public services.

“At the same time we will use this moment to accelerate the reforming mission of the government, to cut the costs that government imposes on businesses and people up and down the country.